Roundup: Right to privacy / John H. Carter Co. / Trade war escalation

Public records: The home addresses of Gov. Jeff Landry’s executive staff will be kept out of public records, despite a state law that requires the information to be disclosed. The Louisiana Board of Ethics voted 11-1 Friday to keep the addresses secret. Its members agreed with Attorney General Liz Murrill’s view that the disclosure conflicts with the right to privacy contained in the state constitution, her office said. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Expansion plans: John H. Carter Co. announced plans this week to build a $69 million, 285,000-square-foot facility in Gonzales that will house products and services designed to support key industries including oil and gas, refining chemical, power, renewable energy and pulp and paper production. Construction of the ControlWorx facility on South Burnside Avenue is expected to begin in March, with commercial operations projected to begin in early 2027. Read more from Louisiana Economic Development.

Reciprocal tariffs: President Donald Trump said he would announce reciprocal tariffs early Thursday afternoon, promising to deliver on his threat to slap tariffs on imports from countries that impose higher duties on U.S. goods. The move would represent a major escalation of his trade war with economic partners. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.