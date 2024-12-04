Roundup: Retirement / The Oscars of Teaching / LDEQ

Moving on: Mike Manning, the longtime president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, on Wednesday announced his plan to retire in December 2025. He says he intends to stay “active and engaged” with the food bank after he steps down while also doing some consulting work. A national search for his replacement will begin soon.

An honor: Ashley Davis, a fourth-grade math teacher at Central Intermediate School, is the recipient of a prestigious national educator award—the Milken Educator Award—along with the $25,000 prize that comes with it. The Milken Family Foundation calls the award the “Oscars of Teaching.” Davis was surprised with the news at an assembly Wednesday. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Going digital: The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has approved an online portal that enables companies to electronically report under the Cross-Media Electronic Reporting Regulation. It’s a move that the agency says is aimed at simplifying the reporting process for several critical environmental programs in the state. Review which programs LDEQ is now accepting electronic reports for here.