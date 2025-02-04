Roundup: Restaurant shrimp / Sovereign wealth fund / NIL deals

Not from Louisiana: A new round of genetic seafood testing conducted for a state advisory panel detected foreign shrimp that was falsely presented as domestic in a small percentage of the restaurants sampled in New Orleans, despite a new state law that forbids the practice. Seafood at 24 randomly selected restaurants around New Orleans were tested ahead of Super Bowl LIX and three served foreign, farm-raised shrimp while billing their catch as local. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Development tool: President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that outlines plans for a government-run sovereign wealth fund to serve as an economic development tool and perhaps be used to buy TikTok. Among the aims for the fund would be developing infrastructure such as airports and highways and helping the U.S. extend its influence in areas like Panama and Greenland. Read more from CNBC.

High school athletes: Forty state high school associations in the U.S. now allow their students to sign NIL deals, according to NIL technology platform Opendorse, despite notable holdouts such as Texas. Brands spent $338 million on NIL deals with student-athletes last year, primarily college students, up from $171 million in 2023. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.