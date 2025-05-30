Roundup: Restaurant reservations / Nonalcoholic beer / Consumer spending

Legislation: Louisiana is poised to ban a growing online industry that profits from buying and selling restaurant reservations. Without debate, the state Senate on Thursday unanimously passed House Bill 90 by Rep. Troy Hebert, R-Lafayette. The measure would prohibit companies like Appointment Trader, Dorsia and ResX from offering reservations through their platforms unless they have direct agreements with the restaurants. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Changing tastes: Nonalcoholic beer is on track to overtake ale as the second-largest beer category by volume worldwide this year, according to new projections from industry tracker IWSR. While overall beer volume fell roughly 1% in 2024, volume for its nonalcoholic counterpart grew 9% worldwide, according to IWSR. Read more from CNBC.

Slight gain: U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in April, with households opting to boost savings amid mounting economic uncertainty because of a constantly changing tariff landscape. Consumer spending increased 0.2% in April, while personal income jumped 0.8%. Read more from Reuters.