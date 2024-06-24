Roundup: Republican delegates / Big banks plan for the worst / Connecting families 

Talking politics: Five of the Capital Region’s delegates to the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will discuss the convention at the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish meeting at noon on Tuesday at Cafe Americain. The delegates will likely reminisce about past conventions and share what they expect to happen in Milwaukee.

Plan B: Banking regulators on Friday disclosed that they found weaknesses in the resolution plans of four of the eight largest American lenders. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. say the so-called living wills—plans for unwinding huge institutions in the event of distress or failure—of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America filed in 2023 were inadequate. Read the full story.

New consortium: There’s a new organization to help families in need. The new East Baton Rouge Parish Human Services Consortium is comprised leaders in the community representing nonprofit, faith-based, business, government, and philanthropic organizations. According the Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, the consortium will work in an advisory capacity to assist the EBR Department of Human Development and Services in connecting families to resources that will meet their specific needs. It also will help develop a Human Services Strategic Plan and will review the plan’s progress and outcomes annually to report findings to the public. Read the full task force report.