Roundup: Rep. Cleo Fields / Art auctions / Summer heat wave

Big Beautiful Bill: U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the measure President Donald Trump dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and its implications for Medicaid and health care, serving in Congress in the Trump administration and redistricting. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Dipping sales: Auction sales have been declining for the third year in a row, as dealers, auctioneers and collectors ponder a deeper crisis in the art market. Auction sales for the first half of the year at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips fell to $3.98 billion, a drop of 6% compared with the same period in 2024, according to ArtTactic. The auction total is the lowest in at least a decade (setting aside the 2020 pandemic) and is now down 44%—or more than $3 billion—from 2022. The declines follow a 19% drop in 2023 and 26% decline in 2024. Read the full story from CNBC.

Heat waves: Power prices are climbing in anticipation of a week-long heat wave expected to bring sweltering temperatures and high humidity to much of the central and eastern United States, taxing power and rail infrastructure. Though New York and Washington will see Friday’s daytime temperatures near records at around 100 degrees, the most intense heat is expected to shift and settle in across the southeast early next week. Some areas—including Atlanta, Nashville and Memphis—could experience heat close to 115 degrees due to humidity, with little relief overnight. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.