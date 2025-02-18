Roundup: Relocation tax breaks / Gulf rebranding / Veneeth Iyengar

Welcome in Wisconsin: People who lost their homes to Hurricane Helene or California wildfires could get a sizable tax break to move to Wisconsin. Republican legislators in the Dairy State have proposed a bill that would give anyone who moves to Wisconsin from North Carolina or Los Angeles County because they were displaced by one of the disasters a $10,000 income tax credit for the 2025 tax year. Read more from the Associated Press.

Companies join in: On its website and in recent filings, BP refers dozens of times to its drilling operations in the “Gulf of America,” as well as to the 2010 “Gulf of America oil spill.” Chevron and Shell have followed suit, as have tech companies Google, Microsoft and Apple, whose maps now feature Trump’s preferred name for U.S. users. Read more about oil companies’ responses from The Wall Street Journal.

Rotary speaker: Veneeth Iyengar will be the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club of Baton Rouge luncheon. Iyengar, the first executive director of ConnectLA, is expected to speak on Louisiana’s broadband efforts. Under Gov. Jeff Landry, Iyengar is responsible for coordinating efforts among federal, state and local leaders in allocating nearly $1.6 billion in federal funds to eliminate the digital divide in Louisiana by 2029. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.