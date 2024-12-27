Roundup: Regional transit authority / Trump tariffs / Airline industry

Overpaid: The regional transit authority in Louisiana was found to have spent more than $84,000 on terminated employees. Auditors obtained a listing of employees or officials that received termination payments and then randomly selected two employees and obtained related documentation of the hours and pay rates used in management’s termination payment calculations. It was found that both selected terminated employees were paid severance pay upon termination totaling $84,628. Read more from The Center Square.

Supply chain worries: Incoming President Donald Trump’s tariffs threats are setting off a global supply chain “freakout.” U.S. and European companies are frontloading orders and weighing price hikes while Chinese factories hunt for buyers elsewhere. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Bumpy flight: Airlines have had a hell of a year. Between in-flight malfunctions, an IT meltdown over the summer, and record-breaking holiday travel demand, the airline industry has seen a flurry of activity. Read a full roundup of the industry’s year from CNBC.