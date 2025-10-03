Roundup: Refinery fire / Top earners / Local school improvements

Chevron facility: A fire broke out at a Chevron oil refinery just outside Los Angeles on Thursday night, sending towering flames into the air that were visible for miles. The refinery covers roughly 1.5 square miles and has more than 1,100 miles of pipelines, according to the company’s website. The refinery, which has been in operation since 1911, can refine up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day, according to the company’s website. Read more from Associated Press.

Getting richer: The top 10% of Americans boosted their wealth by $5 trillion in the second quarter, reaching a record $113 trillion, Federal Reserve data shows. Gains have been steepest at the very top: The top 1% now hold $52 trillion, while the top 0.1% nearly doubled wealth since the pandemic. Read more from CNBC.

Bond approved: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board approved a $40 million bond to fund high school improvements Thursday evening. Superintendent LaMont Cole says the money will support projects like new athletic facilities, auditorium upgrades and workforce development programs. Read more from WAFB-TV.