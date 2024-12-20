Roundup: Redistricting lawsuit / Big Lots / Holiday travel season

Supreme Court brief: Characterized as a “good-faith attempt” by lawmakers to address complex and often contradictory federal redistricting requirements, a brief has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill defending Senate Bill 8. The congressional district map passed by the Louisiana Legislature in 2024 includes a second black-majority district. Read more from The Center Square.

Falling through: Discount chain Big Lots is conducting going-out-of-business sales at its remaining locations after a sale of the company didn’t materialize. The Ohio-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early September, saying at the time that private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP had agreed to acquire “substantially all of the company’s assets.” But on Thursday the chain said it didn’t anticipate completing the purchase agreement. Read more from the AP.

Get ready to work: While airlines are forecasting the busiest year-end holiday season on record, the government deems the more than 14,000 air traffic controllers and close to 60,000 TSA agents essential, which means they would remain on the job during a potential government shutdown. TSA officers “would continue working without pay in the event of a shutdown,” the agency’s administrator, David Pekoske, said Thursday on social media platform X. Read more from CNBC.