Roundup: Record highs / Louisiana special sessions / Lane Grigsby

Optimistic: Wall Street stock indexes closed higher on Friday, on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, while big banks fell after reporting mixed results. Read more from Reuters.

Maybe next year: Louisiana House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, said the Legislature might hold special sessions on insurance or taxes and budget issues, but they are unlikely to take place before 2025. The speaker echoed remarks from Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, earlier this week, who also said lawmakers were not planning to return for a special session or constitutional convention yet. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Luncheon speaker: Republican megadonor Lane Grigsby,who is chair of Gov. Jeff Landry’s transition committee, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the need for a constitutional convention and will speak to those constitutional issues that were identified by the committee. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m.