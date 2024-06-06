Roundup: Rate cut / AI for businesses / Grosse Tete drawbridge

Moving forward: The European Central Bank went ahead with its first interest rate cut since 2019 on Thursday, citing progress in tackling inflation even as it acknowledged the fight was far from over. With Thursday’s move, the ECB joins the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland in undoing some of the steepest streaks of interest rate hikes in recent history. Read more from Reuters.

Tailored for businesses: Meta’s WhatsApp is launching an AI assistant that can help businesses connect with customers, answer questions, and sell their goods and services via chat. WhatsApp already includes an AI-powered assistant for regular users, but these new products were built specifically for businesses that regularly handle customer service queries and interactions. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Closed for repairs: Crews said the Grosse Tete drawbridge in Iberville Parish would be closed for at least three months for repairs after a boat hit it early Thursday morning. A pontoon boat will be secured to ferry residents from one side of the river to the other. Read more from WBRZ-TV.