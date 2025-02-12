Roundup: Railroad tax revenue / LSU law professor reinstated / The Gulf 

Allocation concerns: The Louisiana Legislature’s Commission on the Equitable Distribution of Certain Ad Valorem Taxes met on Tuesday to discuss potential changes in how tax revenue from private rail car lines is allocated across the state. The discussion centered on whether Louisiana’s current system—which directs the majority of this tax revenue to East Baton Rouge Parish—is fair and how other states handle similar taxation. Read more from The Center Square.

Back in the classroom: A judge has ordered LSU to fully reinstate a professor who was removed from his teaching duties last month after he used vulgar language to criticize Gov. Jeff Landry and President Donald Trump during a lecture. The ruling, which allows tenured law professor Ken Levy to return to his classroom this week, was issued following the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing over a lawsuit Levy filed against the university. Read more from The Associated Press.

New name: Apple Inc. is renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its Maps app, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office. The change comes after the U.S. government updated its official map to reflect the new name. Alphabet Inc.’s Google made a similar update to its Google Maps app earlier this week. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp.’s Bing Maps and MapQuest Inc. have yet to rename the Gulf. Read more from Bloomberg.