Roundup: Public Service Commission / EV innovation / DirecTV-Dish merger 

Candidate forum: The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host a candidate forum for the Public Service Commission. Three candidates are vying to succeed Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican who decided not to seek reelection. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Addressing ‘change anxiety’: Ford Motor is aiming to boost sales of its electric vehicles by addressing potential customer concerns through a new program that includes free home-charging installation and other benefits.The “Ford Power Promise” program begins Tuesday for customers who purchase or lease a new Ford EV such as the F-150 Lightning pickup truck or Mustang Mach-E crossover. Read more from CNBC.

Megadeal: DirecTV and Dish have agreed to combine in a deal that will create the biggest pay-TV provider in the U.S. Under the terms of the transaction, DirecTV will acquire Dish from its owner, EchoStar Corp., for a nominal consideration of $1 plus the assumption of about $9.75 billion of Dish debt. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.