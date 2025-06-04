Roundup: Public record rules / Peloton’s secondhand market / Wells Fargo

Shielding public officials: The Louisiana Senate approved last-minute amendments to a bill that would shield the personal information of state lawmakers, statewide elected officials and public service commissioners from being shared with the public. House Bill 681 by Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, passed the Senate as amended on a unanimous vote and has to return to the House for approval of those changes. The bill is scheduled for a final vote Wednesday. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Expanding offerings: Peloton on Tuesday launched its own marketplace for reselling used equipment and gear as the company looks to capitalize on the many bikes and treadmills collecting dust in people’s homes. The platform, dubbed Repowered, will allow members to post listings for their used Peloton equipment and gear, and set a price with help from a generative AI tool, the company said. Read more from CNBC.

No cap: Wells Fargo was released from a punitive, seven-year-long $1.95 trillion cap on its assets on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted the regulatory measure, allowing the bank to pursue unimpeded growth. The Fed imposed the unprecedented restriction in 2018 following years of high-profile missteps at the bank, including a far-ranging scandal in which employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts for customers. Read more from Reuters.