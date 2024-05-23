Roundup: Public record fees / Superdome renovations / Aptim

Student funds: A bill prohibiting colleges and universities from charging their student media outlets for public records passed through the Louisiana Senate on Thursday and heads to the governor for approval. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Big Easy: The state commission that manages the Caesars Superdome says the NFL’s New Orleans Saints club is millions behind in payments for a stadium upgrade project for next year’s Super Bowl. The team says the commission’s unfulfilled documentation request is the cause. Read more from The Center Square.

Net-zero emissions: Baton Rouge-based environmental services firm APTIM has signed The Climate Pledge, Amazon’s corporate commitment for emissions reduction. It joins 500 companies that have signed to the pledge thus far aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. Read the announcement.