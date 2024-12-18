Roundup: Public health care / Causeway wrecks / Billy Cannon

Reimbursement rates: The Louisiana Senate Committee on Health and Welfare reviewed a new plan submitted by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday to revamp reimbursement rates for public health care services, including Medicaid. The proposed changes aim to tackle systemic challenges in health care access for the state’s Medicaid population. Read more from The Center Square.

Total count: Six vehicle crashes Tuesday on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway left a total of 33 people injured. Fog was a major factor in the crashes, which left an additional nearly three dozen people stranded for hours until a van could transport them to the north and south shores. Read more from the AP.

Museum exhibit: A new Billy Cannon exhibit is on display at the Capitol Park Museum. The exhibit highlights his life, from his football career to his time working as a dentist at Angola. The exhibit will run until January 10, 2026. Read more from WBRZ-TV.