Roundup: Public defenders / Mortgage demand / Canceling subscriptions

Pay scale: Compensation for attorneys who run local public defender offices will remain the same, in spite of a monthslong effort from Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration to change their pay scale. Louisiana’s Public Defender Oversight Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to keep the chief public defender’s existing pay structure in place over the objections of Landry’s handpicked state public defender, Rémy Starns. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Applications drop: Mortgage interest rates rose last week for the third straight week, hitting the highest level since August. That caused demand from both current homeowners and potential homebuyers to taper back. Total mortgage application volume fell 17% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Read more from CNBC.

Making it easier: A new rule from the Federal Trade Commission aims to make it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. The FTC announced Wednesday a final “click-to-cancel” rule that will require sellers to make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up. Most of the final rule’s provisions will become effective 180 days after they are published in the Federal Register. Read more from The Center Square.