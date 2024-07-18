Roundup: PSC race / Young Entrepreneurs Academy / Superintendent search 

Qualifying: Three candidates have qualified to fill Craig Greene’s seat on the Public Service Commission. Baton Rouge Democrat Nick Laborde, Lafayette Republican Jean-Paul Coussan and Baton Rouge Republican Julie Quinn have filed with the secretary of state for the District 2 seat. Greene is not seeking reelection.

Accepting applications: After-school program Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is accepting applications through Aug. 18. Through the program, students work with instructors from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business to plan and launch their own startup business. See more about the program.

And then there were none: The lone finalist for the job of superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools has withdrawn her name from consideration. In a letter sent Thursday morning, Andrea Zayas said the “conditions for success are now near non-existent in this government tableau.” The school board was scheduled to vote on a new superintendent this evening, though that vote was expected to be pushed back to next week. Read more from WAFB-TV.