Roundup: Privacy law / Home lending / Wholesale prices 

Exemption sought: The Louisiana Board of Ethics may seek an exemption from a new privacy law that allows current and retired judges—and soon hundreds of other public officials—to remove their personal information from its online records and website.The board’s staff recommended it ask state legislators to write an exception into the statute for documents the board oversees. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Picking up: JPMorgan says its home lending business picked up after President Donald Trump ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds, helping push rates lower. The average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to about 6.01%, spurring increased buyer activity, though high home prices remain a challenge. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Slight rise: U.S. wholesale prices rose modestly in November, the government said in a report delayed by the federal government shutdown. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index—which measures inflation before it reaches consumers—rose 0.2% in November from October and 3% from a year earlier. Read more from the Associated Press.