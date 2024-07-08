Roundup: Press Club speaker / Hurricane Beryl / Appeals court

On tap: Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, will be the guest speaker at Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. She will discuss her agency’s work to achieve justice for low-income people by enforcing and defending their legal rights through civil legal aid, advocacy and community education. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Power outages: More than a million people in the Houston area were without power Monday morning due to intense rain and winds from Hurricane Beryl, which is currently moving its way through Texas. Read more from the Houston Chronicle.

‘Uncharted path’: The New Orleans-based 5th U.S.Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, has had three rulings upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, and eight overturned, more than any other court this term. The conservative circuit court saw its rulings on abortion medication, gun control, administrative power and social media moderation all rejected by the Supreme Court. Justice Brett Kavanaugh has cautioned that the 5th Circuit was taking the judiciary down “an uncharted path.” Read more from The Texas Tribune.