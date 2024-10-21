Roundup: Press Club / ITEP / Early voting record

Luncheon speaker: Louisiana Republican Party Chair Derek Babcock will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about the Nov. 5 election and the impact of the vote on Louisiana. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Extended: The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry extended the Industrial Tax Exemption Program emergency rule, which was set to expire on Monday. The renewal grants an additional 180 days for further negotiations between state leaders and industry stakeholders on permanent regulations. A draft of the long-term rules is expected to be presented in mid-November for public review. Read more from The Center Square.

First-day turnout: Louisiana set a record for the first day of early voting, slightly exceeding its total from four years ago. A total of 176,882 voters cast ballots Friday for the Nov. 5 election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. That’s 1.3% more when compared with the 174,533 votes submitted on day one of early voting in the 2020 election. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.