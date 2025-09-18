Roundup: Premium credit cards / Rate cut impacts / Nvidia and Intel

Rising fees: American Express has unveiled a refreshed Platinum Card with new perks, including a $400 dining credit, but raised the annual fee to $895. The update highlights rising costs among premium credit cards, forcing cardholders to weigh Amex against rivals like Chase Sapphire Reserve—or juggle nearly $2,000 in yearly fees. Read more from the Associated Press.

Looking ahead: The Federal Reserve’s rate cut is expected to spur a wave of IPO filings, with tech and services firms preparing to launch deals in the coming weeks. Many companies had been waiting on the decision, while watching mixed performances from newly public peers, industry watchers say. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

$5B investment: Intel shares jumped 25% after Nvidia agreed to buy $5 billion in stock at $23.28 a share and partner on new products. The move follows the U.S. government’s 10% equity stake and a $2 billion SoftBank investment, marking Intel’s strongest momentum in years amid renewed investor confidence. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.