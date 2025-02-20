Roundup: Prefiled legislation / Walmart / Microsoft

Ready for deliberation: With the regular session approaching, Louisiana legislators have prefiled six bills addressing a range of policy changes, from water fluoridation to retirement benefits to criminal penalties. Read a roundup of the prefiled bills from The Center Square.

Slowing profit growth: Walmart shares fell Thursday, as the big-box retailer said profit growth will slow this fiscal year even as sales continue to climb. Walmart says holiday-quarter revenue rose about 4% and e-commerce sales shot up 20% in the U.S., as growth in store pickup and home deliveries and gains with upper-income shoppers boosted results. Read more from CNBC.

Breakthrough: Microsoft researchers say they created a chip that leverages a new state of matter that could underpin quantum computers more powerful than the world has ever seen. The chip employs a so-called topological superconductor—a material that isn’t a solid, liquid or gas—to produce building blocks that can be scaled up into a powerful quantum computer, Microsoft said. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.