Roundup: Pollen capital / Google’s $32B deal / Detained in Louisiana 

Rare air: Baton Rouge has been named as one of America’s 20 pollen capitals for 2025. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its 2025 Allergy Capital report on Tuesday, detailing the most challenging places in the U.S. for living with pollen allergies. See the full list.

Buying Wiz: Google owner Alphabet will buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion—in a deal set to boost the tech giant’s in-house cloud computing amid burgeoning artificial intelligence growth. If closed, the-cash transaction, announced Tuesday, will become Google’s most expensive acquisition in the company’s 25-year history. Read more from the Associated Press.

Immigration lockup: The federal government and a Columbia University student threatened with deportation for his role in campus protests against Israel have been sparring in court over the Trump administration’s move to ship him halfway across the country to an immigration lockup in Louisiana. The government says he couldn’t stay at an immigration facility where he was arrested partly because of a bedbug infestation, so officials sent him to Louisiana. The student, Mahmoud Khalil, says there was no such discussion of bedbugs and he feared he was being immediately deported. Read more from the Associated Press.