Roundup: Polar vortex / International Paper layoffs / Restaurant earnings

Bundle up: The coldest burst of Arctic air this season is coming to put an icy exclamation point on America’s winter of repeated polar vortex invasions, meteorologists warn. In Baton Rouge, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Read more from The Associated Press.



Shutting down: Some 450 employees of a Natchitoches Parish paper mill will lose their jobs by the end of April after their parent company announced on Thursday the facility’s pending closure. International Paper is shutting down its Red River Mill in Campti that makes containerboard, as well as a recycling plant in Phoenix, a box-making plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and sheet feeder facility in St. Louis. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Looking ahead: While many restaurants reported improving sales in the fourth quarter, executives are warning that the first quarter’s numbers will be weak. Freezing temperatures, wildfires and a still-cautious consumer led to lower sales in January. Read more from CNBC.