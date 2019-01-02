Roundup: Pipeline problems / Google attacks mosquitos / Airplane fatalities up

Planting season: Energy Transfer Partners, developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, missed a year-end deadline to plant thousands of trees along the pipeline corridor in North Dakota, putting the company in hot water again. The company must provide 20,000 trees to county soil conservation districts along the pipeline’s 359-mile route across North Dakota. Read the full story.

Bug zapping: Google parent company Alphabet Inc. is waging war against mosquito-borne diseases around the world, Bloomberg reports. Though it is just one of many of the company’s forays into health care and life science, it’s looking to create a cheap, tech-driven method of mosquito control that it could sell to governments and businesses. Read the full story.

Plane danger: The fatality rate on passenger jet aircraft worldwide jumped in 2018 after airlines recorded zero accident deaths on passenger jets the year previous, according to a Dutch consulting firm and an aviation safety group, Reuters reports. There were more than 500 deaths stemming from passenger airline crashes in 2018, despite falling fatality rates over the last 20 years. Read the full story.