Roundup: Philly Me Up / Trump vs. California / LSU equine facility

Coming to Denham Springs: Popular family-owned Philly cheesesteak eatery Philly Me Up is expanding, with the opening of its first franchise in Denham Springs. Managing owner Josh Lee was approached by customers Briaunna Schexnayder and Tommy Riddle with the idea of selling franchises, and the loyal fans said they wanted to be the first in the expansion. Read more from 225.

Gas-powered cars: President Donald Trump signed a resolution on Thursday that blocks California’s first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The state quickly announced it was challenging the move in court, with California’s attorney general holding a news conference to discuss the lawsuit before Trump’s signing ceremony ended at the White House. Read more from The Associated Press.

State to fund $3.5M: Louisiana legislators voted to give $3.5 million in state funds to LSU to purchase a horse facility—funding the university did not request. The money will go toward the purchase of the 200-acre Copper Crowne Equestrian Center in Opelousas. It was included in the state’s larger $50 billion budget plan passed Thursday. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.