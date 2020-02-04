Roundup: Perkins Road sale / LSU signing day / FTC suit 

SOLD: Nearly an acre of land off Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue, near Perkins Rowe, has been sold to a Metairie-based development group. Developer Stephen Noyola, of Florida, sold the property for $100 and “other valuable consideration” in a deal that was filed late Monday afternoon. Dorsey Development Group bought the property through LLCs Maurepas Head of the Island DG and Springfield RD DG, hinting that the property could be developed for a new Dollar General store, a frequent tenant for the company. The acre is cut from the 5.44 acres Noyola acquired in 2017 and 2018 with plans to develop a “high-end” shopping center with a restaurant outparcel. Neither Noyola nor a representative with Dorsey Development was able to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

Reloading: LSU coach Ed Orgeron hopes to turn the afterglow of the national championship season into a top 3 recruiting class on the second signing day of the 2019-20 recruiting season by signing two top defensive linemen tomorrow, USA Today reports. The Tigers’ 2020 class is ranked No. 4 in both the 247 Sports and Rivals.com team rankings with 19 signees from the first signing day on Dec. 18 and five commitments since Dec. 28 for a total of 24 incoming players. Read the full story.

Competition: The Federal Trade Commission this week sued to block a proposed merger that would combine old-school shaving company Schick with upstart Harry’s, a deal the agency says would end up costing consumers some skin. The FTC argues that bringing two major shaving brands together would hurt competition, although other traditional brands have recently purchased shaving startups. Read the full story