Roundup: Peloton / Zillow and Redfin sued / Job losses

Planning a comeback: Peloton is relaunching its product assortment, introducing a commercial equipment line and raising prices for both subscriptions and hardware as the company looks to reignite growth ahead of the holiday shopping season. The revamped assortment includes better audio, processors and WiFi across all of its machines. Its refreshed plus line will feature an AI-powered tracking camera, speakers, a 360-degree swivel screen and hands-free control, among other new features. Read more from CNBC.

Targeted by the FTC: The FTC is suing Zillow and Redfin, alleging a $100 million deal illegally stifled rental ad competition. The agreement, starting in February, had Redfin drop partners, halt multifamily ads for up to nine years, and syndicate Zillow listings. Redfin also cut staff, allegedly aiding Zillow in selectively rehiring workers. Read more from the Associated Press.

Economic indicators: The U.S. shed 32,000 private sector jobs in September, payroll processing giant ADP said on Wednesday. That is down from a revised loss of 3,000 in August. ADP’s report doesn’t include government workers. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.