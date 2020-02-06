Roundup: Pelican Institute / Chicken Salad Chick / Aid from Louisiana 

Expansion: The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, this week announced the opening of a new office in downtown Baton Rouge, as well as the hiring of Sarah Harbison as general counsel, Ethan Melancon as education policy director and Morgan Wampold as director of communications. The new office marks an expansion for the New Orleans-based organization and will house its Baton Rouge staff. It will also serve as the organization’s legislative headquarters during upcoming and future sessions.

Opening: Chicken Salad Chick, a fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first Baton Rouge location on Frogmore Drive, off Burbank Drive near Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. This restaurant marks the brand’s eighth location in the state and fourth restaurant for multi-brand franchise owners Beau and Pete Nicolosi, who own locations in Lafayette and Denham Springs. The restaurant announced last year its plans to expand into the Baton Rouge market.

Recovery: More than 20 Louisiana state fire marshal employees are heading to Puerto Rico on Thursday to help with earthquake recovery efforts. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Wednesday after signing off on the deployment request from Puerto Rico’s governor. “We have our fair share of natural disasters in Louisiana, and because of our experience with destruction and devastation, our first responders are second to none,” Edwards says in a statement. Read the full story.