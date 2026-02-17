Roundup: Pecue Lane exit / Bayer’s cancer lawsuit payout / Meta’s new patent

Opening soon: State highway officials say a new interchange between Interstate 10 and Pecue Lane will open Wednesday, marking the end of a yearslong project to improve traffic flow in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish. Watch a Department of Transportation and Development video on how to navigate the “divergent diamond”, and read more from WBRZ-TV.

Costly cleanup: Bayer AG is preparing a $10.5 billion push to settle current and future U.S. cancer lawsuits tied to its Roundup weedkiller, including a proposed $7.5 billion class-action deal and $3 billion for existing cases. Shares jumped as litigation costs continue to mount. Read the full story from Fast Company.

Social media ghosts: Meta has secured a patent for AI that could simulate deceased or inactive users’ activity across Facebook, Instagram and Threads, potentially posting, commenting and messaging on their behalf. The company says it has no plans to deploy the technology. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.