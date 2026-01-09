Roundup: Paul Sawyer / Investing in oil / Sluggish hiring

Running for office: Veteran policy adviser Paul Sawyer has entered the race for Louisiana House District 69, pitching himself as a results-driven conservative with deep experience in federal and state government. A former congressional chief of staff and LED official, Sawyer says he will focus on infrastructure, economic development and cutting red tape for small businesses in south Baton Rouge.

Negative on crude: Institutional investors are turning sharply bearish on oil as the global market braces for a deepening supply glut. More than 59% of Goldman Sachs clients now hold negative views on crude, with sentiment near decade lows amid rising output, easing geopolitical risks and potential new barrels from Venezuela. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Weak gains: Sluggish hiring last month closed out a year of weak employment gains that have frustrated job seekers even as layoffs and unemployment have remained low. Employers added just 50,000 jobs in December, nearly unchanged from a downwardly revised figure of 56,000 in November, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate slipped to 4.4%, its first decline since June, from 4.5% in November, a figure also revised lower. Read more from the Associated Press.