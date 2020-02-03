Roundup: Pat Brister / Rush Limbaugh / WAFB GM

Ex-St. Tammany president: Pat Brister, who served two terms as St. Tammany parish president and was the first woman to lead the Louisiana Republican Party, died this morning after a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from her family, NOLA.com reports. She was 73. She died three weeks after leaving office following a hard-fought but unsuccessful bid for a third term as St. Tammany’s president. Read the full story.

Radio host: Rush Limbaugh announced today during his nationally syndicated radio show that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, The Hill reports. The 69-year-old radio host—considered the most influential in radio among conservatives—added that he will be out for the next couple of days as he undergoes treatment. He says he hopes to be back on air by Thursday. Read the full story.

Moving up: Gray Television today announced it has promoted Joe Sciortino as general manager of Baton Rouge CBS affiliate WAFB-TV, according to Broadcasting & Cable. Sciortino will replace Ronna Corrente, who was promoted to general manager of WVUE-TV, a top-rated station in New Orleans. Their new positions were effective Feb. 1. Read the full story.