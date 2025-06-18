Roundup: Party with the best / Paid family leave / Slipping cargo prices

See who wins: The Best of 225 Awards party returns June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Bin 77. Enjoy 50+ rosés, bites from Bin 77 and Solera, live music by Dizzy! and boozy popsicles from Le Doodle. Winners across all categories will be revealed. Tickets are $45 plus fees. More info here.

Little-known tax credit: Congressional Republicans plan to make permanent a little-used tax credit that helps companies offer paid family leave. Created in 2017, the Section 45S credit covers up to 25% of wages for six to 12 weeks of leave after childbirth or other qualifying events, for workers earning under $96,000. Read more from the Washington Post.

Rate reversal: The average spot rate to ship a 40-foot container from Asia to the U.S. West Coast slipped at the start of this week to $5,840, down from an average of about $6,000 the prior week, according to online booking platform Freightos. A measure of global ocean shipping rates, the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, on Friday fell 6.8% from a week earlier, dragged down by an almost 27% decline in rates from Shanghai to the U.S. West Coast, according to HSBC Global Research. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.