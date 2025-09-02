Roundup: Parking pardons / Kim Hunter Reed / LSU ranked No. 3

Citation freeze: Following reports last week that LSU ran out of campus parking passes, the school says it will now forgive parking citations issued during the first week of classes, from Aug. 25-29. “To help our students start the semester on the right foot, I’ve authorized a courtesy for our Baton Rouge campus,” reads a statement from interim LSU President Matt Lee. “In the event you have already paid, you will receive a refund.”

Luncheon speaker: Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. She will speak about trends in Louisiana higher ed. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Rising stats: After its 17-10 win over Clemson this weekend, LSU has risen to the third spot on the AP Poll. Going into the game, LSU ranked No. 9. LSU starts a three-game stretch at home on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. See the full list.