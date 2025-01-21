Roundup: Paris agreement / Starbucks layoffs / TikTok

Au revoir: President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the U.S. to again withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, dealing a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the U.S. from its closest allies. Trump’s action, hours after he was sworn in to a second term, echoed his directive in 2017, when he announced that the U.S. would abandon the global Paris accord. Read more from The Associated Press.

Restructuring: Coffee giant Starbucks has announced that it is planning an unspecified number of layoffs as it restructures its corporate staff. In a letter to employees, Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol says the company needs to make sure all work has a clear and accountable owner who can make decisions and that it needs to reduce complexity and silos. Read more from Fast Company.

A reprieve: President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the TikTok ban. While signing the order, Trump suggested the U.S. government should be a half owner of TikTok’s U.S. business in return for keeping the app alive and warned that he could impose tariffs on China if Beijing failed to approve a deal. Read more from Reuters.