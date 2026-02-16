Roundup: Parade weather / Natural gas / Oil rigs 

Parade weather holds: Weather looks favorable for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, with mostly sunny skies developing each afternoon and temperatures climbing into the 70s. Rain chances remain low, with only light, spotty showers possible late in the week, keeping parade conditions comfortable and dry overall. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Prices slump: U.S. natural gas futures slid to a four-month low as forecasts for warmer weather reduced expected heating demand. March contracts fell as much as 7.4%, snapping a recent rally after winter storms briefly lifted prices. Volatility has defined trading this year amid shifting weather expectations and storage outlooks nationwide trends. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Going steady: U.S. drilling activity held steady as oil and gas trends diverged. The total rig count remained at 551, with oil rigs falling and gas rigs rising. Crude output climbed near record levels, even as Permian Basin rig activity points to softer drilling momentum. Read more from Oil Price.