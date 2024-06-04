Roundup: PAR webinar / Oil prices / Conservative education

What happened?: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana will host its next webinar, 2024 Legislative Session-What Happened?, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The webinar will feature Sen. Regina Barrow, Senate president pro tem; Rep. Jack McFarland, GOP chair of House appropriations; and Sen. Glen Womack, GOP chair of Senate finance. Register online.

Market skepticism: Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday due to skepticism about an OPEC+ decision to boost supply later this year into a global market where demand has already shown signs of weakness. Extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, Brent crude futures were down $1.11, or 1.4%, at $77.25 a barrel. Brent’s closing price on Monday was below $80 for the first time since Feb. 7 after falling more than 3%. Read more from Reuters.

Partnership: The state superintendent of education recently partnered with conservative learning nonprofit PragerU to provide instructional videos for students. While PragerU bills itself as a resource for those who value liberty, critics have expressed concern that it promotes disturbing revisionist history. See more from WBRZ-TV.