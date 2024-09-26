Roundup: Pandemic response / Coffee sales rebound / Roof program

Physicians speak out: Louisiana’s House Select Committee on Homeland Security heard from physicians on Thursday that are unhappy with the way state government handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more from The Center Square.

Just a cup: Coffee drinking outside of homes has rebounded to prepandemic levels as consumers return to shops and offices, according to the National Coffee Association. More than a one-third of consumers who drank coffee on a “past-day basis” did so outside of their residences, the NCA says in a new report. That marks the highest level since January 2020. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

12,000 applications: While the application window for the latest round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants has closed, the Louisiana Department of Insurance has doubled the number of grants available in the lottery after nearly 12,000 homeowners applied for the grant lottery. Read more from WBRZ-TV.