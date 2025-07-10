Roundup: Overtime tax break / Tomato tax / Bank earnings

Figuring out the details: Millions of U.S. workers who earn tips and overtime pay may be eligible for a federal tax break when they file their 2025 income taxes next year. But which workers will qualify for the new deductions is among the details the government has to work out after President Donald Trump’s signature spending and policy package won final congressional approval. Read more from the AP.

New day, new tariff: Tomatoes imported from Mexico—which make up the bulk of U.S. supply—will face a new 17% duty starting July 14, barring a last-minute deal. U.S. officials decided on the tomato tax after stateside growers accused their Mexican counterparts of selling at unfairly low prices. The dispute over the duty, which could result in price increases for American consumers, is the latest chapter in a decades-long fight between the U.S. and Mexico over tomatoes. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Looking ahead: Major U.S. banks are expected to report stronger profits next week, driven by buoyant trading and a modest rebound in investment banking. When JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo kick off second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, investors will focus on their outlooks at a time when economic uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies remains high. Read more from Reuters.