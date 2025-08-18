Roundup: Organ donations / AMC Theatres / Fewer flights, higher fares

Agency rebounds: The head of Louisiana’s organ transplant network says the agency has gone from one of the nation’s worst performers to one of its best in under two years. In 2023, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency ranked among the bottom 10 nationally for organ donation rates. Now, according to CEO Brett Gordon, LOPA is on pace to break into the top 10. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Commercials paying off: AMC Theatres, challenged by sluggish attendance, rolled out commercials ahead of movie previews in July in an effort to lift revenue. The gamble appears to be paying off. CEO Adam Aron said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Monday that the move is expected to generate “tens of millions of dollars a year.” He did not disclose how much of the improved results came directly from advertising. There are two AMC theaters in Baton Rouge. Read more from The Washington Post.

Leisure demand drops: Airline planners have been forced to get more surgical with schedules in August as leisure demand tapers off from the late spring and summer peaks. Carriers across the industry have been taking flights off the schedule after an overhang of too much capacity pushed down fares this summer. But the capacity cuts are set to further drive up airfares, which rose 0.7% in July from last year, and a seasonally adjusted 4% jump from June to July, according to the latest U.S. inflation read. Read more from CNBC.