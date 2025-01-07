Roundup: Online sales / Oil prices / St. George mayor

Holiday spending: Online spending rose 8.7% during the holiday season from last year, as deals and the use of AI-powered chatbots helped inspire purchases. Sales on retailers’ websites and apps totaled $241.4 billion from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, according to Adobe. Read more from CNBC.

Trading higher: Oil prices reversed early declines on Tuesday, supported by fears of tighter Russian and Iranian supply in the face of escalating Western sanctions. Brent crude futures advanced 60 cents, or 0.79%, to $76.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 50 cents, or 0.68%, at $74.06. Read more from Reuters.

Planning to run: City of St. George interim Mayor Dustin Yates announced on Tuesday morning his plans to run for a full term as mayor. Yates was appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry in May. The election will be on March 29. Read more from WVLA-TV.