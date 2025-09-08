Roundup: Oldest local Republican / Wood markets / Boosting LNG exports

Honored for 67 years: Rev. Tommy French, 95―the longest serving member of the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish―will be honored at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at noon on Tuesday at Café Américain. Speakers who will pay tribute to French are local businessman J.D. Perry, Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong and former Rep. Woody Jenkins, chairman of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party. The meeting is open to the public and reservations are not necessary. Lunch is $25, payable to the restaurant at the door.

Economic indicator: Wood markets have plunged about 25% since August’s three-year high, now at $522 per thousand board feet. Output cuts by major sawyers slowed the drop, but crashing prices signal trouble. Lumber has long been a leading indicator of housing activity and broader economic health, raising fresh concerns. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Steady and secure: Italy and the U.S. pledged Monday to deepen energy ties, boosting liquefied natural gas exports to Italy as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian supplies. After talks in Rome, officials vowed to ensure a “steady and secure” LNG flow to Europe but offered no figures or timelines. Read more from Reuters.