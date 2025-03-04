Roundup: Oil supply / Homebuilding costs / Wall Street

Surplus concerns: OPEC+’s plan to start raising output next month and the latest round of U.S. tariffs on trade partners are weighing on the oil market’s outlook, raising concerns about a supply surplus and demand growth this year. Brent crude is trading near a five-month low, down nearly 15% from a high of $82 a barrel in January. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Tariffs’ impact: From lumber to drywall to appliances to finishings, much of what goes into a U.S. home comes from outside American borders. The new tariffs could increase builder costs anywhere from $7,500 to $10,000 per home, says Rob Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, citing estimates from U.S. homebuilders. Read more from CNBC.

Markets react: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq on track to confirm a correction, as trade tensions escalated following President Trump’s new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. The Nasdaq composite was on track to veer into correction territory, with the index set to fall 10% from its record closing high on Dec. 16. Shares in financials and industrials were the biggest losers among the benchmark S&P 500’s 11 main sectors. Read more from Reuters.