Roundup: Oil supply / Gas prices / Restaurant reservations

Production increases: Oil prices have risen about 17% as OPEC+ signals it may resume modest production increases in April. Despite forecasts of a supply glut, strong demand, geopolitical tensions and output disruptions have supported prices. Even small output hikes could influence fuel costs, inflation expectations and broader business planning decisions. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Fact check: President Donald Trump touted seeing $1.85-a-gallon gasoline during his State of the Union address, suggesting prices are nearing $2 nationwide. In reality, the national average is about $2.95, with the cheapest prices in Baton Rouge at $2.19 to $2.25, according to GasBuddy. Analysts say sub-$2 gas is rare and largely driven by global oil markets, not presidential policy. Read more from the USA Today network.

New challenger: Restaurant reservation competition is intensifying as DoorDash pushes into bookings with its $1.2 billion SevenRooms acquisition, challenging Resy and OpenTable. Credit card partnerships and delivery integrations are reshaping the market, as platforms fight for high-demand restaurants, diner data and loyalty in a shrinking, experience-driven dining economy. Read more from CNBC.