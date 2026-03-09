Roundup: Oil prices / Rotary speaker / Apple releases

Feeling the pain: Oil prices are climbing toward levels that historically strain the global economy as geopolitical tensions disrupt supply. Brent crude briefly approached $120 a barrel and remains near $100, a range where demand can begin to weaken. Analysts warn sustained spikes could slow economic growth, drive gasoline higher and ripple through industries from transportation to manufacturing. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Dean of nursing: Sandra Brown, dean of Southern University’s College of Nursing and Allied Health and vice chancellor for health initiatives, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday at noon. Brown will discuss Southern’s nationally recognized nursing program and its role in expanding health care access and improving outcomes across Louisiana. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Place Catering.

Delayed: Apple has delayed the launch of its long-awaited smart home display as it works to complete a new AI-powered version of Siri. The device, designed as a central hub for home automation and personalized information, is now expected later this year as the company struggles to keep pace in the artificial intelligence race. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.