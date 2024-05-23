Roundup: Oil prices / River Center renovations / Louisiana budget

Slight bump: Crude oil futures bounced back Thursday after a three-day decline but are still on pace for a weekly loss. U.S. crude oil is down 2.4% for the week while Brent, the global benchmark, is down 1.8%. Oil prices have been stuck within a $3 range since their April highs as fears of a wider war in the Middle East ease and traders shift their focus back to basic supply and demand. Read more from CNBC.

Green light: The Metro Council on Wednesday evening approved Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s plans to redevelop the Raising Cane’s River Center and build a partnered headquarters hotel.

Education dollars: Louisiana lawmakers restored money for public school teacher pay stipends and early childhood education programs in the latest version of the state budget plan released Wednesday evening. The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee approved new versions of most of the state spending bills expected to go into effect July 1. Members made dozens of changes to the Louisiana House version of the plan, though details haven’t been made fully available to the public. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.