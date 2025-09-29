Roundup: Oil prices / Retail vacancies / Pending home sales

Glut may grow: Oil declined on signals that OPEC+ will hike production again in November, tempering a strong rally last week. Brent fell back below $70 a barrel after closing at the highest level since late July on Friday. The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia is considering raising output by at least as much as the 137,000 barrel-a-day hike scheduled for next month, according to people familiar with the plans. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

On the rise: Small businesses are increasingly accessing prime retail spaces as shopping center vacancies rise. Cushman & Wakefield reports the national vacancy rate hit 5.8% in Q2 2025, up from last quarter and last year. Softening demand is easing rent pressures, though rising closures and tenant costs may further dampen growth ahead. Read more from CNBC.

Five-month high: Pending sales of U.S. existing homes rose in August to the highest level in five months, as falling mortgage rates gave a much-needed lift to the sluggish housing market. An index of contract signings increased 4% last month to 74.7, according to National Association of Realtors data out Monday. The gain exceeded all estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. During the hot housing market of the pandemic era, the index was well above 100. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.