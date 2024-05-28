Roundup: Oil prices / Chevron acquisition / Food desert veto

Texas gold: Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.11 to $79.83 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.12 to $84.22 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. Read more from the Associated Press.

Green light: Hess’s shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve a $53 billion deal to sell the company to Chevron, clearing a hurdle for the companies to combine. The approval amounts to the first good news for the companies in months, as they have been engaged in a public brawl with Exxon Mobil that still threatens to sink the deal. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Here’s why: When asked by reporters on Tuesday why he chose to veto a bill aimed to reduce food deserts in Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry said the bill did not have funding nor did it have the promise of future federal funding. Senate Bill 287, overwhelmingly approved through the House and Senate, looked to create grant or loan programs among qualified nonprofit groups and local banks. Read more from WBRZ-TV.